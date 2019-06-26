 32 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: seven Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with: grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 120mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and heavy machine guns – in the area of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol) and Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with: grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk).

Five Ukrainian soldiers were wounded, and two more received combat injury over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to the enemy’s shooting in line with the Minsk agreements.

Read more: Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

According to intelligence, two terrorists were wounded on June 25.

Today, the enemy has already launched nine attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.