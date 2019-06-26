 Nefiodov wins competition to head Customs Service

As reported by Censor.NET.

The commission based its decision on the outcome of the final stage of the competition for this position.

Outlining his priorities for the position, Nefiodov said he intends to change the leadership in the service, noting "particular problems."

According to Nefiodov, it is impossible to overcome smuggling in a few months, but he mentioned several steps which could be taken.

"I will work to ensure that all law enforcement agencies, each of which is a weak link, are not on customs territory," he said.

He noted the need for cooperation with the customs services of other countries and opening customs registers.

Read more: Cabinet to announce competition for new tax and customs services CEOs

Since February 18, 2015, Nefiodov has served as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade and from 2016 as First Deputy Minister.

35-year-old Nefiodov graduated with honors from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and has a master’s degree in economics. In 2003-2006, he worked as an analyst for mergers and acquisitions at Golden Gate Business.

In 2006–2010, he worked at investment company Dragon Capital, where he held the position of vice president and then director of investment banking department.

In 2010, he became the managing partner of the Icon Private Equity investment fund.