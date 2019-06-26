 CEC registers Darth Vader as parliamentary candidate

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

t is noted that Darth Vader Viktorovych was born on October 4, 1987 in Kyiv and has lived in Ukraine for the last five years. He is the director of Dark Side of Power Ltd. and a member of the Darth Vader Bloc Party. According to the Central Election Commission, the man does not have previous convictions.

It is known that Darth Vader runs in in the single-member constituency №135 in Odesa region.

In his election program, he noted that his priorities are "strong defense, fair law enforcement and European choice." Vader believes that Ukraine needs to create an anti-aircraft missile shield, and this requires modernization of the Ukrainian air force, an upgrade of equipment and increase of payment to military servicemen.

Darth plans to reform the law enforcement system and promises to fulfill all his promises. However, the European choice, in his opinion, is not about signing of agreements, but about respect for human rights.

"The European choice of Ukraine has several components: it's not just formal signing of agreements, but a true European choice means respect for human rights, real democracy in which officials are guided by the will of the people and the security of an ordinary citizen," Darth Vader’s election program reads.