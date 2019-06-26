EN|RU|UK
 Constitutional Court allows easing measure of restraint for suspected terrorists

The Constitutional Court allowed the preventive measure for persons detained on suspicion of or charged with terrorism to be eased.

Censor.NET reports citing Constitutional Court website.

Part 5 of Article 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (preventive measures in the form of personal obligation, personal recognizance, house arrest, and bail cannot be applied to persons suspected or accused of committing crimes under Articles 109-114-1, 258-258- 5, 260, 261 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the judges declared unconstitutional.

The Сourt recognized that the no-alternative preventive measure in the form of arrest for suspects accused of terrorism is not in line with the Constitution. 

