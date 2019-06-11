 Filaret urgently calls local council to "resurrect" Kyiv Patriarchate

Censor.NET reports citing BBC.

We are convening the local council, which will not approve the decision of the council of December 15, 2018. So, it is not mandatory for us. By this, we will show that the Kyiv Patriarchate did and will exist. We will hold the council on June 20," he said before the forum "For the Ukrainian Orthodox Church! For the Kyiv Patriarchate!"

Filaret said the termination of the activity of the Kyiv Patriarchate on December 15 was allegedly invalid, since a separate council of the UOC-KP had to be held before such a decision. However, the OCU released a fragment of the video of the historic Unification Council, which took place on December 15, 2018, to refute the claim earlier voiced by Honorable Patriarch Filaret regarding the alleged continued operations of the "Kyiv Patriarchate."

The video posted on the OCU's YouTube channel showed the moment of the liquidation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate. Patriarch Filaret put his signature in the document voted. Despite this, Filaret still convenes the council and declares it will be valid even if not all bishops attend it.

According to the BBC, Metropolitan Joasaph Shibaev of Belgorod and Oboyan, as well as possibly one of the bishops from the former parishes of the UOC-KP in Russia may attend the council. A small group of the priests of the OCU's Kyiv diocese headed by Patriarch Filaret may also come.

The OCU does not attach much importance to this meeting, since after June 25, the Kyiv parishes will be allowed to move from Filaret's submission to Metropolitan Epifaniy and the honorary patriarch will lose most of the influence.

