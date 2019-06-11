 Fire in Odesa mental hospital: Two criminal proceedings opened

Censor.NET reports citing Odesa police press service.

The information about the criminal proceedings was included in the Unified Registry of Pre-trial Investigations.

According to the rescuers, bringing fire from the outside was the preliminary case of ignition.

It was noted that smoke inhalation was the preliminary reason for the death of six people.

"The identities of the dead were established, their bodies were taken to the expertise. Six injured were hospitalized, one of them was in a critical condition," the police reported.

An enhanced investigative group was created to investigate the conditions. Investigators from the National Police joined the group.

Searched are being conducted in the administrative corps of the hospital and three offices of the officials.