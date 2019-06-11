 Zelenskyi leaves Constitutional Court to prevent rumors about putting pressure on judges

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our legal position is indisputable and impeccable. My representative Fedir Venislavksy will prove it; I pass over to him. And now, with your permission, I live the hall to prevent talks that my presence influenced the judges and decision was made under pressure," Zelenskyi said.

He also expressed the belief that the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will make a fair decision.

These are the words of Zelenskyi with which he appealed to the court:

Your Honor!

Thank you for the invitation. It seems to be the first time in the history of Ukraine; usually, it took place conversely, the president called the judges to his cabinet. But today I’m here showing my respect to the Constitutional Court as the institute and personally to each of you.

I shouldn't have to tell you what the spirit and the letter of the law are; I am sure that the decision on the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine corresponds to these criteria. About responsibility of the spirit of the law, a lot of factors demonstrate: the citizens of Ukraine not simply have no confidence in Rada; the rating of the confidence is 4%. The people of Ukraine applaud the decision on the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada. People are sure that the appeal of this decision is just another attempt of MPs to stay at their posts, hold on to the immunity and possibility of enrichment for another few months.

And now the society follows closely this case; you definitely know it and I think you will make a fair decision, which will not make us ashamed before our people, children and all Ukrainians.

Moreover, this order completely corresponds to the letter of the law. Our legal position is indisputable and impeccable. My representative Fedir Venislavksy will prove it; I pass over to him.

And now, with your permission, I live the hall to prevent talks that my presence influenced the judges and decision was made under pressure.

Thank you once more, Your Honor, High Court.

