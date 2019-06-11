 17 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, two terrorists wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk);

- 120mm and 82mm mortars – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk);

- 82mm mortars – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk);

- 120mm mortars - outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk);

- small arms – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol);

- grenade launchers and small arms – on the outskirts of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk);

- mounted antitank grenade launcher – near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk);

- 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk);

- 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk);

- grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk);

- 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – on the outskirts of Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in line with the Minsk agreements in response to enemy’s shooting. According to intelligence, two invaders were wounded on June 10.

Today, the enemy has already opened fire from small arms near Vodiane and from automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms outside Pisky.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to ceasefire agreements.