Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The president's position is the following: all the heads of the regional state administrations must be dismissed," presidential press secretary Yuliia Mendel said at a briefing on Monday.

As it was reported, on June 5, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the president's draft resolutions on the dismissal of 13 regional governors.

