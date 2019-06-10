EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  7973
Related materials:
All about:Civic Position (1) Hrytsenko (28) party (12)

 Hrytsenko introduces top candidates of his party

Civil Position party leader Anatolii Hrytsenko has introduced top ten candidates running for parliament in early elections to the Verkhovna Rada on his party's election list.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Hrytsenko announced a respective decision at a party congress on Monday.

The party's top ten candidates include Hrytsenko, leader of the People's Control party, independent MP Dmytro Dobrodomov, head of the Ridna Kraina (Native Country) party Mykola Tomenko, head of the European Party of Ukraine Mykola Katerynchuk, member of the Civil Position party Maryna Soloviova, chairman of the Lviv regional branch of the Civil Position party Anatolii Zabarylo, member of the Civil Position party Petro Landiak, member of the Civil Position party Mykola Ladovskyi, former MP Yehor Firsov, and former Deputy SBU Head Viktor Trepak.

Read more: Tymoshenko names top five candidates on Batkivshchyna party election list

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3131514
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsHrytsenko introduces top candidates of his party
 
 
 
 
 
 up