 Searches in Crimea: Eight people detained on terrorism charges

Eight people were detained after the searches in the houses of Crimean Tatars in Alushta, Bilohirsk and Simferopol districts in Crimea.

It is reported that Ruslan Nahayev and Eldar Kantemirov were detained in Alushta. Ruslan Mesut and Lenur Khalilov were detained in Maly Mayak and Izobilne villages in Alushta districts.

Leader of the local religious community Lenur Khalilov is suspected of organizing the Hizb ut-Tahrir cell in Alushta (Part 1 of Article 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). According to the investigation, Kamtemirov and Nahayev are allegedly the members of this cell.

Activist Ayder Dzhepparov was detained in Zuya village of Bilohirsk district, Riza Omerov — in Bilohirsk. His father Enver Omerov was detained early on Monday morning on the way to Rostov-on-Don.

Eskandar Suleymanov, brother of Ruslan Suleymanov who was arrested during the mass searches on March 27, 2019, was detained in the village of Strohanivka near Simferopol.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation stated that "investigative measures" were taken within the framework of a criminal case under Art. 205.5 (organization or participation in the activities of a terrorist organization) and concerned the religious organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.