 KIIS survey: 48.5% pollies ready to vote for Servant of People party

A total of 48.5% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology who have decided on their choice are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party, 11.8% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life association; and 8.1% - for the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko party at the parliamentary election in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing survey.

Of those polled, 7.8% of respondents who decided on their choice are ready to vote for Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 5.6% for the Holos [Voice] Party of Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

Thus, five parties will override the 5-pecent threshold at the elections, according to the poll.

Of those polled, 3.8% of respondents who decided on their choice are ready to vote for the Power and Honor Party of Ihor Smeshko, 2.9% for the Radical Party of Oleh LIashko, 1.9% for the Svoboda Party, and 1.8% for the Civic Position Party.

Read more: Opposition Bloc, Peace and Development, Vidrodzhennia, Ours and Trust Deeds parties declare unification to participate in Rada snap elections

The poll was conducted May 26 - June 7 among 2,021 adult respondents in 110 population centers in all regions except for the occupied territories of Donbas and the Russian-annexed Crimea.

According to a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, a total of 48.2% of pollees are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 10.7% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 7.8% - European Solidarity; 6.9% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and 5.6% - Holos.

