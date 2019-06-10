 SBU strengthens counter-intelligence regime on Ukraine-Moldova border

As reported by Censor.NET.

"To prevent escalation in Chișinău related to the foreign interference in internal processes, the counter-intelligence regime at the entrance to Moldova was enhanced due to radical Russians," the message reads.

It was noted that the establishment is monitoring the internal political situation in Moldova.

"Within the partnership, SBU is constantly sharing information with Moldavian colleagues to preserve tranquility and stability in the region," SBU informed.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry revealed an appeal which raises a concern about the possible implementation of the Russian scenario of Moldova’s federalization.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Dodon agree to hold meeting on short-term horizon

On June 9, the parliament of Moldova appointed a government and the Prime Minister.

As we reported earlier, four political parties get into the parliament after parliamentary elections in Moldova.

The parliamentary elections and a consultative referendum on reducing the number of MPs from 101 to 61 were held in Moldova on February 24.

The leaders of the race are socialists led by President Igor Dodon, who are in favor of rapprochement with Russia, and the Democratic Party, which now controls the parliament, representing pro-European forces. It is headed by Vladimir Plahotniuc, the richest man in Moldova, who is accused by opponents of having solely controlled all the authorities. The Democratic Party supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine.