 26 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, 10 Russian terrorists wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk);

- 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol);

- antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol);

- grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol);

- 120mm mortars – in the area of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk);

- grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk);

- heavy machine guns – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk);

- anti-tank guided missiles and automatic grenade launchers – on the outskirts of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk);

- heavy machine guns – near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk);

- automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk);

- 120mm and 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in line with the Minsk agreements in response to enemy’s shooting. According to intelligence, ten Russian terrorists were wounded and one unit of military equipment was destroyed on June 9.

Today, the enemy has already launched two attacks on Joint Forces.