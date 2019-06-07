 Hroisman presents his party team to run for parliament (обновлено)

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

In particular, the members of the Hroisman ’s team are: Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Lilia Hrynevych, First Deputy Minister of Information Policy of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleksandr Sayenko, Minister of Culture of Ukraine Yevhen Nyshchuk, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Pavlo Petrenko, MPs Viktor Yelenskyi and Andriy Teteruk (both from the People's Front faction), Secretary of the Vinnytsia City Council Pavlo Yablonskyi, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration Serhii Marchenko.

Read more: Saakashvili refuses to run in Verkhovna Rada elections with Klitschko's UDAR party

"Our task is to ensure stability and economic growth at the level of 5-7%. This is what people will feel. We need to reinvest in the quality of life of our citizens: to provide high level of education, access to high-quality medicine. We must support the communities," Hroisman said.