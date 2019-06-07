 Dmytro Pruglo, Maksym Oleksyuk lost their lives in Donbas on June 7. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Azov press service.

The press office of Azov regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine revealed the names of the Ukrainian fighters who deceased in Donbas on June 7. They were 28-year-old Dmytro Pruglo and 23-year-old Maksym Oleksyuk.

The respective statement says that in the night time, militants used artillery to attack the outposts of the Ukrainian military in the area of Novoluhanske.

'This military crime once again demonstrates that no deals with Russia or its puppets 'LNR' and 'DNR' are worth a thing. These excuses for humans have no idea of military honor and dignity. We would like to assure the whole world: we will avenge the deaths of our comrades hundredfold!', reads the statement by Azov's press service.

The regiment expressed condolences to the family and all close ones of the deceased fighters.

