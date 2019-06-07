 Zelenskyi: No plans of Putin-Zelenskyi meeting as of yet

Censor.NET reports citing RIA News.

"There are no such plans so far," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"We are hearing various statements but, regretfully, the times we live in allow various statements to be spread in easy ways, so to say. One should be judged by the deeds," Peskov said in comments on Zelenskyi's declaration of his wish to negotiate.

"Once we fully understand that Kyiv means when it speaks about fulfilling the Minsk Agreements and normalizing bilateral relations, we will be able to be more specific," Peskov said.