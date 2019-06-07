EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World
  2947
All about:Zelenskyi (180) Peskov (84) Putin (1524)

 Zelenskyi: No plans of Putin-Zelenskyi meeting as of yet

There are no plans of a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Censor.NET reports citing RIA News.

"There are no such plans so far," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"We are hearing various statements but, regretfully, the times we live in allow various statements to be spread in easy ways, so to say. One should be judged by the deeds," Peskov said in comments on Zelenskyi's declaration of his wish to negotiate.

Read more: Zelenskyi in Brussels calls for increased sanctions pressure on Russia

"Once we fully understand that Kyiv means when it speaks about fulfilling the Minsk Agreements and normalizing bilateral relations, we will be able to be more specific," Peskov said.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3131118
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorldZelenskyi: No plans of Putin-Zelenskyi meeting as of yet
 
 
 
 
 
 up