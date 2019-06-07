 Zelenskyi: Armed Forces to respond tough, according to situation

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's press office.

The Ukrainian military will adequately respond to the enemy attacks; the latest artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions pose another attempt to disrupt the negotiations on the implementation of the ceasefire.

'The attacks on the Ukrainian military are an obvious attempt to break the ceasefire talks process once again. On the diplomatic level, our position on the necessity of ceasefire and the release of prisoners remains solid and stable', Zelenskyi said.

He added that the use of artillery shows that Russia lost control over the militants in Donbas.

Read more: Poroshenko: Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers

'The outraging violation of Minsk agreements, the use of artillery shows at least partial loss of control and management of the mercenaries. We hope the Russian side will resume control over these units', he said.

The Ukrainian leader also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased warriors.

Four Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the combat area in Donbas over the last 24 hours.