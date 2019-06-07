 16 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: four Ukrainian soldiers died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk);

- weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol);

- hand-held grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk);

- mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – near Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol);

- automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting. According to intelligence, one invader was annihilated on June 6.

Today, the enemy has already launched seven attacks on Joint Forces.

Two servicemen of the Joint Forces were killed, four more were wounded and another four were injured. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to ceasefire agreements.