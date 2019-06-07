 Court releases suspect of organizing murder of public activist Oleshko (Sarmat) from custody

Censor.NET reports citing journalist Natalia Sedletska post on Facebook.

"On Thursday, June 6, 2019, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the petition of the investigator of the National Police to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention of a citizen who was served with suspicion of the murder of citizen V. Oleshko (Sarmat). The investigator’s petition is denied, the suspect is released from custody with the simultaneous choice of a preventive measure in the form of a round-the-clock house arrest and entrusting him with procedural duties, including using electronic controls, " the statement reads.

It is reported that due to the presence of direct evidence confirming the involvement of suspect in the murder of Oleshko, the Prosecutor General's Office is preparing an appeal against the court decision.

Earlier the court arrested four suspects in the murder of Oleshko.

On July 31, 2018, an unknown person shot dead a public activist, a former participant in the anti-terrorist operation, Sarmat, in Berdiansk of Zaporizhia region.