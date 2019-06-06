 Handziuk case: Perpetrators of attack on activist sentenced to 3 to 6.5 years in prison

Censor.NET reports citing Ukranews.

Judge Olena Chorna read out the sentences at a court session on Thursday.

The instigator and accomplice of the attack, Serhii Torbin, was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, the direct executor of the attack, Mykyta Hrabchuk, to six years in prison, accomplices Volodymyr Vasianovych and Viacheslav Vyshnevskyi to four years in prison each, and Viktor Horbunov to three years in prison.

All of the five fully recognized their guilt in causing intentional severe bodily harm to the activist. They provided all the testimonies, helped uncover the crime and frankly repented of what they had done.

The victims – Handziuk's parents and her husband - and their representatives agreed to milder punishment for the culprits.

The person who organized the crime, according to the verdict, is a Kherson politician involved in the illegal trade in woods under the cover of arson whose activities were exposed by Handziuk. The mediator is an assistant to Kherson Regional Council deputy Mykola Stavytsky. They are not named in the verdict, because the investigation materials regarding their actions were merged in separate criminal proceedings.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.