EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  7134
Related materials:
All about:peacekeepers (110) UN (321) Poroshenko (2465) Donbas (3388)

 Poroshenko: Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers

Fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko believes that Ukrainian army's ceasing fire back in response to enemy attacks in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, is possible only after a UN peacekeeping mission is deployed in Russia-occupied districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have clearly stated since 2015 about the need for an immediate decision by the UN Security Council to introduce a peacekeeping mission. Then fire must be ceased without the right to fire back. Because then there will be peacekeepers on the contact line and throughout the occupied territory who will disarm illegal military formations," Poroshenko said.

Read more: Mogherini: EU supports Zelenskyi's idea of inclusive approach toward Ukrainians living in occupied territories

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3130951
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsPoroshenko: Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers
 
 
 
 
 
 up