 Poroshenko: Donbas ceasefire in response to enemy attacks possible only after deployment of UN peacekeepers

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have clearly stated since 2015 about the need for an immediate decision by the UN Security Council to introduce a peacekeeping mission. Then fire must be ceased without the right to fire back. Because then there will be peacekeepers on the contact line and throughout the occupied territory who will disarm illegal military formations," Poroshenko said.

Read more: Mogherini: EU supports Zelenskyi's idea of inclusive approach toward Ukrainians living in occupied territories