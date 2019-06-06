 Verkhovna Rada refuses to dismiss Head of Security Service Hrytsak

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine rejected the presidential draft regulation No. 10345 on the dismissal of Vasyl Hrytsak from the post of the Head of Security Service of Ukraine.

As it was reported, on May 30, Ukraine’s Parliament registered three presidential draft judgments on dismissal of Defence Minister, head of Security Service, and Foreign Minister.

Read more: Rada refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that he offered Pavlo Klimkin to stay on his post, but Foreign Minister refused.