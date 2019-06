 Rada refuses to dismiss Foreign Minister Klimkin

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine rejected draft judgments No. 10367 on resignation and No. 10346 on dismissal of Pavlo Klimkin from the post of Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

As it was reported, on May 30, Ukraine’s Parliament registered three presidential draft judgments on dismissal of Defence Minister, head of Security Service, and Foreign Minister.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that he offered Pavlo Klimkin to stay on his post, but Foreign Minister refused.

