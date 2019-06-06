 Trade with occupied Donbas without taxes, registration is financing of terrorism, - Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Censor.NET reports citing Lutsenko's post on Facebook.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine commented on the idea of a possible lifting of the economic blockade from occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

"The trade with the enterprises in occupied territories is possible only if they are registered and they pay taxes in Ukraine. As it was before 2017. As the terrorists "nationalized" the Ukrainian state and private property in occupied territory, the idea to lift the economic blockade means the legalization of the payment of taxes to the terrorist formations and reversal of the social and public expenses of the pseudo-republics on the Ukrainian budges," he wrote.

Lutsenko added that such trade will be considered as a crime and can be treated as financing of terrorism.