 Verkhovna Rada adopts law envisaging procedure for president's impeachment

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 279 people's deputies voted for a respective decision with technical and legal amendments.

The law regulates the powers of the Verkhovna Rada to determine the status and procedure for the establishment and activity of temporary investigation commissions, temporary special commissions and a special temporary investigation commission to conduct an investigation during the procedure for the removal of the president from office through impeachment.

According to the document, the ground for initiating impeachment and creating a special temporary investigation commission is a motion signed by a constitutional majority of people's deputies whose signatures are not withdrawn. The law determines that the Verkhovna Rada sets up such a commission in accordance with Article 111 of the Constitution of Ukraine to investigate circumstances regarding high treason or other crime committed by the president.