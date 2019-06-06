EN|RU|UK
 Incidents
 Bad weather leaves 80 towns and villages in Ukraine without electricity

On the night of June 6, bad weather left 80 populated areas in seven regions of Ukraine without electricity.

Censor.NET reports citing State Emergency Service of Ukraine post.

"Bad weather conditions (strong winds, rain, and thunderstorm) caused blackouts in 80 populated areas in seven regions, in particular: Kherson region - 18 populated areas, Cherkasy region - 17, Zhytomyr region - 14, Kyiv region - 12, Khmelnytsky region - 9, Kirovohrad region - 6, and Volyn region - 4, " the statement says.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies have started to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

