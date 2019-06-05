 Zelenskyi plans to put Ukraine’s joining NATO to referendum

Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

President made a corresponding statement on the air of Ukrainian 1+1 TV channel live from Brussels when asked whether his confirmation of Ukraine’s path towards EU and NATO may further complicate talks with Russia.

"First and foremost, we are the independent country, and this is our choice, this is our path towards Europe and NATO, and this is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

He added that the path of Ukraine towards NATO means, above all, the security of the country and the high level of our army.

See more: Ukrainian, Polish presidents meet in Brussels. PHOTOS

"I said that we should inform every Ukrainian what NATO is, that it’s not so scary. And when all Ukrainians are ready, we will definitely put this issue to a referendum, and Ukraine will definitely be in NATO," Zelenskyi said.