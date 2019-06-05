 16 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers killed, another three got wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 120mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk);

- 82mm mortars and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk);

- antitank missile systems – in the area of Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol);

- weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms – near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol);

- automatic mounted grenade launchers – outside Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol) and Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol);

- automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk);

- small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk);

- grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk);

- automatic small arms and sniping weapons – in the area of Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk);

- small arms – near Stanytsia Luhanska (16km north-east of Luhansk).

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and another three were wounded over the past day. The Joint Forces adequately returned fire in response to enemy’s shooting. According to intelligence, one invader was annihilated and one more was wounded on June 4.