EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  11719
All about:Zelenskyi (167) European Union (1118)

 Zelenskyi, European leaders to discuss how to jointly force aggressor to peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that during the talks with European leaders in Brussels, he intends to discuss the issue of continuing pressure on Russia to force it to peace.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"There are few calls. This is why my conversations with the leaders of Europe will begin today with the question – how shall we put pressure on the aggressor? How shall we force it to peace? I believe that together we will find a solution. Let it be not today, but we will definitely find it. We must find – for the sake of children," Zelenskyi wrote on Facebook.

Read more: Zelenskyi will declare Ukraine’s firmness for EU and NATO course in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has arrived in Brussels on a two-day visit.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vadym Prystaiko, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3130500
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorldZelenskyi, European leaders to discuss how to jointly force aggressor to peace
 
 
 
 
 
 up