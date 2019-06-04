 Murder of five-year-old boy: Suspect taken into custody

Censor.NET reports xciting Interfax.

Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv took custody of police officer Ivan Pryhodko without a right for bail for two months. He is the main suspect in the case of murdering a five-year-old boy, as 112 Ukraine correspondent reported.

At the court session, the prosecution claimed risks of suspect’s escape, pressure over witnesses, destruction of material evidence.

Prosecutors stated that other witnesses Petrovets and Kryvoshy were questioned, they were with Pryhodko when a shot was committed.

At the same time, police officer Pryhodko denies his guilt.

As it was reported, the leadership of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky police department of Kyiv region was suspended from their duties after the death of a five-year-old Kyrylo injured by the police officers.

Reportedly, on May 31, a boy with physical injuries in the form of a severe closed-head injury, brain contusion, internal brain hematoma and a fracture of the temporal bone was delivered to the intensive care unit of the Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky hospital.