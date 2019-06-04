 Vakarchuk urges authorities to settle relationships with Russia

Censor.NET reports citing Svoboda Slova TV show.

"I urge the resident, his team and the Verkhovna Rada to finally develop the law which regulates relationships with Russian Federation as an aggressor state. We have double standards everywhere. We don’t understand whether we can trade with Russia, whether we can give concerts there. And this is the question which concerns not only a public discussion," Vakarchuk said.

According to him, there is a need to create an integral Ukrainian policy concerning Russia without double standards.

Read more: Zerkal at ICJ: Russia persecuting ethnic groups in occupied Crimea

As it was reported, Vakarchuk criticized President’s Administration intentions to hold referendum concerning peace agreement with Russia.