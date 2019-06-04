 Handziuk case: Organizer of attack pleads guilty

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

A meeting of the Pokrovske District Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region chaired by Judge Olena Chorna was held on June 3.

he meeting was attended by two prosecutors, the father of the victim, Viktor Handziuk, his representative, suspects in an organized assault Mykyta Hrabchuk, Volodymyr Vasianovych, Viacheslav Vyshnevskyi, Viktor Horbunov and Serhii Torbin and four of their lawyers, as well as lawyers for Chairman of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher.

Torbin pleaded guilty under Parts 4-5 of Article 27, Part 2, Article 28 and Part 2, Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and agreed to punishment in the form of imprisonment for six years and six months under Article 69 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The Supreme Court on May 16 submitted the case against suspects in the attack on activist Handziuk from the Kherson City Court of Kherson Region to the Pokrovske District Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region, at the place of residence of three of the five suspects.

On July 31, 2018, an acid attack was made on activist Kateryna Handziuk near the entrance to her house in Kherson. She underwent several operations but died on November 4, 2018.

Five people suspected of being involved in her murder were detained. It emerged on November 12 that Ihor Pavlovskyi, a former assistant to MP Mykola Palamarchuk, had been arrested.

On February 11, 2019, the Prosecutor General's Office served Hhead of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher with a notice of suspicion in organizing the activist's murder. Early on February 15, a court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to post bail in the amount of over UAH 2.497 million. The bail was posted by Manher's lawyer.

It emerged on April 25 that Manher's suspicion had been changed to "ordering a bodily injury."

On May 7, the Prosecutor General's Office submitted to court the indictment against five people suspected of attacking Handziuk.

Kherson City Council executive officer, Kateryna Handziuk who tried to deal with local separatists and harshly criticized the authorities, namely the law enforcement officials, was doused with acid in Kherson early on July 31.

Aug. 2, she was urgently taken from Kherson to Kyiv by an air ambulance.

Aug. 3, the police detained a person suspected of perpetrating attack on the activist.

Nov. 4, Handziuk reportedly died of a blood clot in a Kyiv-based hospital after long treatment.