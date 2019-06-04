 Five-year-old boy wounded by drunken policemen died in hospital

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The leadership of Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky police department of Kyiv region was suspended from their duties after the death of a five-year-old Kyrylo injured by the police officers

Reportedly, according to the ministry, on May 31, a boy with physical injuries in the form of a severe closed-head injury, brain contusion, internal brain hematoma and a fracture of the temporal bone was delivered to the intensive care unit of the Pereyaslav-Khmelnytsky hospital.

May 31, four children were walking alongside their place of residence. The 5-year-old boy, due to carelessness, slipped and fell on the asphalt concrete pavement and stone, as a result of which he suffered a head injury.