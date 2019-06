Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"There will be the first foreign visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tomorrow. Of course, this is a foreign visit to Brussels to once again declare the same position – Ukraine’s course for European and Euro-Atlantic integration," presidential spokesperson Yuliia Mendel said at a briefing in Kyiv.

She also said that Zelenskyi would meet with the European leaders and the NATO Secretary General in Brussels.

