 Five attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

June 2, the Russian occupying forces attacked JFO positions five times, using Minsk-proscribed weapons three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars  near the town of Marinka
- 82mm mortars near Pisky;
- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms near the village of Hnutovo.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the settlement of Novhorodske;
- grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the settlement Mayorsk.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

No losses have been reported among Ukrainian defenders.

Intelligence sources indicate Russian terrorist destroyed.

