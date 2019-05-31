 Poroshenko heads European Solidarity party

Censor.NET reports citing decision approved at a party congress on Friday, May 31

The agenda of the congress also envisages the consideration of issues on the program of the party, the central council of the party, the presidium of the party's central council, and the convening of meetings (conferences) of territorial organizations of the party.

On May 24, the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity party was renamed the European Solidarity party at a BPP congress.

Read more: Poroshenko joins European Solidarity party

On May 30, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote an application to join the European Solidarity party and received a membership card.