EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  9683
All about:Poroshenko (2463) Petro Poroshenko Bloc (187) Ievropeyska Solidarnist (2)

 Poroshenko heads European Solidarity party

Petro Poroshenko has been elected the head of the European Solidarity party.

Censor.NET reports citing decision approved at a party congress on Friday, May 31

The agenda of the congress also envisages the consideration of issues on the program of the party, the central council of the party, the presidium of the party's central council, and the convening of meetings (conferences) of territorial organizations of the party.

On May 24, the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko's Solidarity party was renamed the European Solidarity party at a BPP congress.

Read more: Poroshenko joins European Solidarity party

On May 30, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote an application to join the European Solidarity party and received a membership card.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3129944
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsPoroshenko heads European Solidarity party
 
 
 
 
 
 up