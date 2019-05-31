EN|RU|UK
 Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov not to run for Parliament

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, will not take part in the snap parliamentary election.

Censor.NET reports citing his blog post.

In order to ensure equidistance and impartiality of the Ministry of Interior Affairs’ system at the parliamentary election, I have decided not to take part in the election and not to run for the Parliament," he wrote.

Avakov noted that as the interior minister he was honestly fulfilling his authorities to coordinate the activity of the National Police, National Guard, State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the State Migration Service to ensure proper flow of the election campaign for the snap parliamentary election.

Avakov said he intended to hold often working meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

