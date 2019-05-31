EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi dismisses SBU's Main Investigation Department chief Ostafiychuk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has fired Hryhorii Ostafiychuk, the Chief of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Censor.NET reports citing decree №341/2019 

"Dismiss Ostafiychuk Hryhorii Volodymyrovych from the post of head of the Main Investigative Department of the Security Service of Ukraine," decree No.341/2019 of May 31 reads.

Earlier, Zelenskyi submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the request on dismissal of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak.

In June 2014, Ostafiychuk was employed by the General Military Prosecutor's Office. In June 2015, he was appointed the head of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

