 Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

May 30, the Russian occupying forces attacked JFO positions eight times, using Minsk-proscribed weapons four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with

 - 120mm mortars near the village Vodiane;
 - 82mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Pisky;
 - grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns in the area of the settlement Opytne;
 - grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near the village Pishevyk;
 - hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms twice near the settlements of Verkhnetoretsk and Avdiivka.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and automatic grenade launchers near the settlement of Novoluhanske ;
- 82mm mortars near Krymske settlement.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations. Intelligence sources indicate Russian terrorist was wounded. 

"As a result of shelling, two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded," the report reads.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3129853
 
 
Censor.NET
 
 
 
 
 
