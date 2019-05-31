 Kvartal-95 co-owner believes agreeing with Russia to end war possible, calls for limiting language requirements

Censor.NET reports citing Detector Media.

"It is necessary to end it [the war] … If we really want to, then we can agree [with the Russians]," he said.

Shefir said it is not possible "in any case" to end the war on the enemy's terms.

"It's written in our election program that if people who are materially interested in a war are removed, it's over. In this case, the former president and his entourage were interested in continuing the war. We've removed them, and I'm sure it [the war] will die down," he said.

"Yes, he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has imperial ambitions. But we can agree with him. And if not, we will declare a real war. What is this fighting with one hand and selling with the other hand?" he said.

Shefir added that he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi does not intend remain in his position for long.

"Our president is an unusual president. He is not going to earn money in this position. He won't stay there for long. … Our president says, 'I will bring order and I will return to my business.' I don't know if he will succeed, but he is going to try," Shefir said.

Speaking about the language quotas on television and radio, Shefir said all bans are bad.

"Quotas and bans are bad. All of them. They contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. Article 10 dealing with the state language is never fully quoted. … [Introducing language] quotas is not development, but language suppression. Of course, the Ukrainian language needs to be supported and developed, but not by using quotas," he said.

Borys Shefir is responsible for television production at the Kvartal 95 group. Among his priorities is the expansion of cooperation with other television channels, in addition with dealing with the 1+1 media group.