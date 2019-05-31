 Zelenskyi meets US senator, discuss Donbas, parliamentary elections. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

Zelenskyi said that the dissolution of the parliament met the demands of society, and due to the holding of parliamentary elections in July, a new government may be formed already in September.

"If we continued with this disabled parliament, we would form the government in December. We cannot wait. We have two wars: the war against Russia and the war against corruption inside the country, which is a threat, first and foremost, to the Ukrainian economy," he said.

According to the report, another issue raised during the meeting concerned the situation in Donbas and steps necessary to achieve progress in peaceful settlement, especially in terms of ceasefire and exchange of hostages. Zelenskyi said that his first working visit had been to Luhansk region - to the military on the frontline.

He also separately noted the active position of the U.S. Senate in imposing sanctions against Russia and providing Ukraine with military assistance.

The parties emphasized the need for the further pressure on the Russian Federation aimed at ensuring proper implementation of the Minsk agreements.

Zelenskyi and Portman also discussed topical issues of implementing reforms that should bring Ukraine closer to the EU and NATO.

The head of state thanked the senator for the U.S. Senate's support for Ukraine and Portman's leadership as a co-chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus.





