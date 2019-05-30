 Germany, France continue support of Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET.

Germany and France continue to support Ukraine constantly as Deutsche Welle reported citing Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas.

He made such statement before his visit to Ukraine after the inauguration of new president Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Meanwhile, Heiko’s French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian will visit Ukraine along with him.

"It was important to me to travel with (Jean-Yves Le Drian) to Kyiv after the inauguration of President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyi to make it clear that Germany and France are not slackening in their commitment to Ukraine — indeed, quite the opposite," Maas said.

He also expressed the hope that the Donbas Conflict will end during the term of the new Ukrainian president.

"The people in eastern Ukraine need peace at last. The dynamics brought about by this election could offer a chance to overcome the stalemate and finally put the peace plan of the Minsk agreement into practice".