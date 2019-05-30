EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 Zelenskyi tables in parliament motions to dismiss Klimkin, Poltorak, Hrytsak

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the motions for the dismissal of two ministers and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the head of the state.

"The head of state turned to parliament regarding the dismissal of Pavlo Klimkin as minister for foreign affairs of Ukraine and Stepan Poltorak as defense minister of Ukraine. The third motion concerns the dismissal of Vasyl Hrytsak as head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The motions note that the head of state acts in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws of Ukraine.

Zelenskyi insists on urgent consideration of these issues by the parliament.

In addition, the Presidential Administration is preparing materials for Yurii Lutsenko's dismissal as Ukraine's prosecutor general.

