All about:Brussels (33) visit (145) Zelenskyi (154) Klimkin (260)

 FM Klimkin not to join Zelenskyi visit to Brussels

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is assisting in preparations for this visit.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Outgoing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin says he will not accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during the latter's first foreign visit to Brussels on June 4-5.

"No, I don't plan. Why?" Klimkin told an UNIAN correspondent, answering a question whether he plans to go to Brussels with Zelenskyi as part of the president's first foreign visit.

At the same time, the minister said the Foreign Ministry was engaged in preparations for the visit. "We are preparing all this," Klimkin said.

Read more: Ukrainian president tables bill on impeachment in parliament

The Ukrainian president will inform partners in the European Union and NATO about the security situation in the east of Ukraine, discuss ways to intensify international efforts to end the war in Donbas, and will exchange views with leaders of EU and NATO institutions on further key reforms in Ukraine.

