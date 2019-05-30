EN|RU|UK
 President orders Khomchak to take personal control of probe into Mi-8 accident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has instructed Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak to take personal control of the investigation into the circumstances of the crash of a military helicopter.

"Not a good morning. The crash of a military helicopter in Rivne region. Four dead warriors. I have instructed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Khomchak to take the investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy under his personal control," Zelenskyi wrote.

As was reported earlier, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed during a training flight in Rivne region late on Wednesday, May 29. According to preliminary data, four crewmembers died in the accident.

