 Volker: Future contacts of Trump and Zelenskyi discussed

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We discussed this issue with President Trump when we returned," the US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

At the same time, according to Volker, the decision on "how this will be specifically implemented" has not yet been made.

"But this remains on the agenda of the administration. We need to continue cooperation, including at the presidential level," the US Special Representative for Ukraine said.

As reported, Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyi immediately as it became known about his victory in Ukraine’s presidential election. The head of the White House assured that Ukraine could continue to rely on the support of the United States.