 19 attacks by Russian proxies yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers, three terrorists destroyed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Within the action area of Skhid semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 122mm artillery systems near the village Vodiane;

- 82mm mortars and anti-tank missile systems near the village Pisky;

- armament of infantry combat vehicles, anti-aircraft guns ZU-23-2, automatic stun grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the town of Avdiivka;

- armament of infantry fighting vehicles near the village Chermalyk;

- heavy antitank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near the town of Marinka;

- automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns in the area of ​​the Novotroitske settlement;

- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the settlement Novoselovka Druha;

- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms near the village of Hnutovo;

- hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns near the village of Talakivka.

Within the action area of Pivnich semistrategic group the terrorists committed attacks with:

- 152mm artillery systems near the town of Orikhove;

- 120mm mortars near the settlement Zolote-4;

- automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers near the settlement Novoluhanske;

- small arms in the area of the breeding of forces and equipment near the village of Stanytsa Luhanska.

The Joint Forces used weapons on call to retaliate the enemy’s provocations.

No losses have been reported among Ukrainian defenders.

Intelligence sources indicate three Russian terrorists were destroyed and one - wounded.