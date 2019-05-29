 President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

Censor.NET reports citing parliament website.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the peculiarities of the procedure for removing the president from power, presidential representative in Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"We submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the peculiarities of the procedure for removing the president from power," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Stefanchuk noted that there is no such bill in the Rada.

"This is a comprehensive bill on the procedure of impeachment," he explained.