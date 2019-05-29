EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 President tables bill on impeachment procedure to Parliament

The presidential bill "On a special procedure for removing the President of Ukraine from his post (impeachment)" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports citing parliament website.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the peculiarities of the procedure for removing the president from power, presidential representative in Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"We submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the peculiarities of the procedure for removing the president from power," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Stefanchuk noted that there is no such bill in the Rada.

"This is a comprehensive bill on the procedure of impeachment," he explained.

