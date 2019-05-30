EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  8174
Related materials:
All about:candidate (11) registration (13) CEC (97)

 CEC registers first parliamentary candidate

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered the first candidate in a single-mandate constituency during early elections to the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

A respective decision was made at a commission meeting on Wednesday

"The CEC has registered the first candidate for a people's deputy of Ukraine, who runs in single-mandate constituency No. 214 through self-nomination in Ukraine's early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019," the statement reads.

It notes that all documents submitted by the candidate met the requirements of the electoral law.

Read more: Parliament to keep working next week despite dissolution order

Thus, the first registered parliamentary candidate is self-nominee Volodymyr Pryhlad, born in 1976. He has lived in Ukraine over the past five years and has higher education. He is an entrepreneur, belongs to no party and resides in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv region.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3129542
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsCEC registers first parliamentary candidate
 
 
 
 
 
 up