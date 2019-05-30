 CEC registers first parliamentary candidate

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

A respective decision was made at a commission meeting on Wednesday

"The CEC has registered the first candidate for a people's deputy of Ukraine, who runs in single-mandate constituency No. 214 through self-nomination in Ukraine's early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019," the statement reads.

It notes that all documents submitted by the candidate met the requirements of the electoral law.

Thus, the first registered parliamentary candidate is self-nominee Volodymyr Pryhlad, born in 1976. He has lived in Ukraine over the past five years and has higher education. He is an entrepreneur, belongs to no party and resides in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv region.